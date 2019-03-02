Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson to Blame for Breakup, Not Jordyn Woods

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 11:49 AM

Khloe Kardashian has had a change of heart, now saying that her ex Tristan Thompson is to blame for her family's breakup, not Jordyn Woods, the women he allegedly cheated on her with.

Last month, Khloe and Tristan called it quits following allegations he and Jordyn, her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF, had had an intimate encounter at a party, which came months after he was first accused of cheating on his famous girlfriend, just before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. On Friday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star angrily placed the blame on Jordyn she opened up about the incident with the NBA player. Khloe's comments were highly criticized by fans on Twitter.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," Khloe tweeted on Saturday. "I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," she continued. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

 

Tristan had denied the recent reports about his alleged cheating after they came out, then deleted his tweet about it. On Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show on Friday, Jordyn said that he kissed her while she was drunk at a party at his house and that she apologized to Khloe for it. She also said, "I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

Khloe immediately took to Twitter to brand her a liar, adding, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!" and "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter."

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family has severed their ties with Jordyn, and a source told E! News, "Nobody believes Jordyn's story for a second."

"Everyone in the family is more furious now than ever," the source said. "They are disgusted that she would give an interview and try to make herself look good. It didn't work at all. This has made it worse."

The source added, "They will never work with her or have anything to do with her ever again."

In addition to her family, Khloe's friends have rallied around her amid the breakup and cheating scandal.

"I'm proud of you publicly living out your nightmares while complete strangers judge, dehumanize, and ridicule you," Khadijah Haqq McCray tweeted on Saturday. "No one is perfect and we all make mistakes. But we can show them better than we could ever tell them. I love you."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on E! on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c.

