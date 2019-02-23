by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 10:45 AM
Khloe Kardashian is slowly continuing to open up about her feelings following former beau Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal.
E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player broke up. The two split after he reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe has not shied away from the spotlight amid the breakup, as she later appeared at a fashion event. But behind her public poise is a world of pain, as she expressed on her Instagram Story on Saturday.
"We have to accept that some people are really f--ked up and it's not our job to heal them," she wrote. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."
She also shared an inspirational quote: "Don't let shame keep you from asking for the support you want. Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and the strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are temporary. Believe it gets better."
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe had also posted cryptic Instagram posts soon after the latest scandal erupted.
Khloe shared her latest posts a day after returning from a quick overnight girls' trip to Palm Springs with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq, a source told E! News.
Tristan has appeared to deny the cheating allegations, which come almost a year after there were multiple reports that claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers player had intimately engaged with other women, a scandal that erupted just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. The reality star later forgave him and the two spent the summer in Los Angeles before he returned to the Cavaliers for the new NBA season.
Jordyn, meanwhile, made her first public appearance following the scandal on Thursday, at an event celebrating the launch of her collaboration with Eylure. She addressed the crowd at one point, mentioning "everything that's going on," and saying, "It's been real."
Jordyn is "living her worst nightmare," a source recently told E! News, adding, "She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same."
"As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family," the source said. "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."
