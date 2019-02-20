All the drama is so yesterday.

Khloe Kardashianarrived at the PrettyLittleThing opening event in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking stylish in cropped leather pants, a PrettyLittleThing long-sleeve shirt and black heels. Her newly shortened platinum blonde hair was down at her shoulders in loose waves. The Good American Founder and her best friend Malika Haqq even wore matching outfits.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's presence at the event marks her first public appearance since splitting up with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the duo broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers player attested on Twitter yesterday that the reports were "FAKE NEWS," but he deleted his tweet moments later.

Although Khloe hasn't officially made a public statement about the breakup or cheating rumors, she did seem to confirm the news when she commented on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram post about it with a bunch of yelling emojis.