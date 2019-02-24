Regina King's Dress at the 2019 Oscars Is Giving Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

Step aside, Angelina Jolie. Regina King has officially become the queen of the leg slit.

The If Beale Street Could Talk star looked stunning in a white Oscar de la Renta strapless gown at the 2019 Oscars and she chose that designer for a very specific reason. "I just felt like this film is about the fabric of America—the pieces, the threads of America—and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer, and I just felt it was appropriate," she explained to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

Jolie basically broke the Internet (and TV screens) in 2012 when she arrived alongside Brad Pitt at the 2012 Oscarsin a black Atelier Versace gown that showed off most of her right leg. In fact, she became even more of an icon that night because her leg-forward pose became known as "The Angelina."

King gave her best "Angelina" pose on the carpet but made it her own, too.