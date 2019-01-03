While she was busy learning from Gibbs—"She taught me how to be a professional. And I witnessed firsthand why it was so important to do so," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her TV mama last June—and leaning on Williams, King was rocked by news out of her father's new life. "Around that time, I also had to deal with the fact that my dad married a woman who was barely five years older than me," she wrote in He Never Came Home. "At seventeen, that was a lot for me to process because, more than anything, I just wanted to be closer to him."

In 1990, 227 aired its last episode and King, encouraged by a mother who always insisted she stay in school even while becoming a star—"NBC wanted to put me in one of those schools, with kids from (the network). She didn't want to do that. She kept me in public schools," she told The Chicago Tribune in 2015—enrolled at University of Southern California while she figured out what she'd do next. While finding herself, she was out of work for a little over a year and it was in that time that something crystallized for King.

"It was very frustrating...and maybe that's what helped me decide that I really did want to be an actor as a career choice because of that year of not acting and not knowing what I wanted to do at all," she said. And then came her first feature role in John Singleton's 1991 classic Boyz 'N the Hood. "And after I did that, it became clear as day that this is my career choice...I can ACT like a dentist," she admitted.

From 1991-1995, she would star in a total of three Singleton films, which in turn lead to work in the '95 hit comedy Friday and the '96 Martin Lawrence film A Thin Line Between Love and Hate. But for King, the half-decade of work began to stick out for its overwhelming sameness. "I saw that I was being stereotyped," she told Vulture in 2015. "I saw that a lot of us were being stereotyped. I didn't want to be part of that — that's not the narrative I was creating for myself."