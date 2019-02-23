Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

We've reached the penultimate awards show during a very exciting 2019 season.

Legion star Aubrey Plaza takes the stage as host of the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, which are being held at the scenic Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. The show, which is sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC and hands out accolades to the best of the best in the independent film world.

Many familiar faces will grace the Spirit Awards stage as presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Armie Hammer, Sterling K. Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Viggo Mortensen and more.

The same goes for those hoping to take home some trophies tonight. Glenn Close has already won a number of awards for her role in The Wife and she's nominated for Best Female Lead at the show. She and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress Award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awardsand she also won her first SAG Award in 14 years in January.

Close even received a standing ovation at the 2019 Golden Globesafter her speech that encouraged women to "find personal fulfillment" and "follow your dreams."