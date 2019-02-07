LOL! See Dream Kardashian Do Aunt Khloe's Makeup

Khloe Kardashian has a new makeup artist!

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star let her 2-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian, apply lipstick to her face. In videos posted to Khloe's Instagram Story, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter can be seen using Khloe's BECCA Cosmetics lipstick, in the shade of Hot Tamale, on her aunt, as well as her own face.

As Dream applies the lipstick all over her mouth, Khloe tells her, "Wow! I think you have enough on, mama."

Dream then moves on to Khloe's face, where she applies the lipstick all over her aunt's mouth.