From Fox News Host to Fired-Up Activist: Inside the Reinvention of Gretchen Carlson

Gretchen Carlson didn't intend on becoming a women's rights activist.

But when the journalist was fired from her post at Fox News in the summer of 2016, as her program The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson was canceled and her contract allowed to expire due to what she alleged in her subsequent sexual harassment lawsuit against the network's late chairman Roger Ailes as retaliation for rebuffing his unwanted sexual advances, she found herself in a position that seems too powerful to ignore.

With her bravery in coming forward inspiring six more woman to do the same, eventually resulting in Ailes' resignation and a public apology from 21st Century Fox, in which they admitted that Carlson wasn't "treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve," Carlson soon began receiving correspondence from women from all walks of life who wanted to share their stories, similar to her own and rife with predatory behavior and retaliation tactics. "All these women had reached out to me after my story broke and I was like, 'This is an epidemic.' It was from very profession, every socioeconomic class, every race," she told TV Insider this month.