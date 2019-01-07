Nicki Minaj Goes Full TMI and Reveals How Many Times She and Her Boyfriend Have Sex Every Night

TMI? Nope, that doesn't exist for Nicki Minaj.

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper got very real with her Twitter followers on Saturday when she answered their questions about how often she has sex with her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty. She seemed to be doing an impromptu and informal Q&A session with her fans that evening because she got super personal super fast. At the very least, she was just catching up on her mentions.

One fan wrote, "Nicki probably getting dick 6x a night and giggles when y'all keep saying 3."

According to Minaj, "6 is a bit much." She said she and Petty do the deed "3-4 [times] on average."

It seems like she and her significant other could be planning to stay together for the long haul.