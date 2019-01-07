Kaley Cuoco Slams Claims She Didn't Stand for Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco doesn't have time for haters.

After being accused of not standing for Carol Burnett during the presentation of her Golden Globes award, The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram to set the record straight.

"There's one thing I want to address, which again I don't normally do," she told her followers. "I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn't stand up during Carol Burnett's speech. Are you crazy? Not only was I standing, I was bawling."

The TV star then went on the praise Burnett and referred to her as "one of my favorite people" and one of her "comedic idols."

"You can better believe that I was standing and completely touched by her speech—a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day," Cuoco continued. "And the words she spoke touched me to my core. So, I don't know what show you were watching to go and tell me that I didn't stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me."

Cuoco reiterated she was standing and told any doubters they "saw the wrong clip." She also insisted she "will always stand for her" and opened up about how Burnett was a pioneer in her industry.

"She's one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did," she said. "So don't come at me. I know what I was doing, and I was standing. With that being said it was a magical evening. I am so grateful for my husband and my glam squad and that our jobs give us nights like this. I'm ready to go to bed now and go to work tomorrow at The Big Bang."