The Golden Globes introduced a new award for television special achievement, the Carol Burnett Award, the first honorary should come as no surprise…Carol Burnett.

At the 2019 Golden Globes, Burnett took the stage after an opening tribute from Steve Carell that ended with a room-wide standing ovation for the TV legend. Carell said it was the greatest honor of his life to present the award.

"I'm really gobsmacked by this," Burnett said on stage. "Does this mean I get to accept this every year?"

While accepting the award, Burnett recounted her love of movies and when she first got a TV.