Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) will stop at nothing to restore order to the monarchy, even if that means exposing her own son!

On this week's all-new The Royals, Helena goes on a covert mission to convince powerful energy magnate Martin Kane to help take down King Robert (Max Brown).

After seducing Martin during a game of poker, Eleanor invited him to the palace for a night cap. "Ever been to the palace before Mr. Kane?" Helena asked. "Please, call me Martin. And no, never been," Martin replied.

"Not even when you were conspiring with my son to cause the blackout?" the queen retorted. "Now you can call me Mr. Kane," Martin shot back.

"Well, Mr. Kane, you run a publicly traded utility. Many of your shareholders live in the district you betrayed," the queen reminded him.

Despite Helena's accusations, Martin was confident in his strong alliance with King Robert, but was it strong enough to withstand a coup?

"If you were to expose me, you would also have to expose your son," Martin said.