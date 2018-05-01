Down with the king!

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), Prince Liam (William Moseley), Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and his confidant Aston Lang (Tom Crowley) rally to stage a coup and take down King Robert (Max Brown) once and for all in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals.

"Martin Kane hosts a high stakes poker game every week. The participants change from week-to-week based on prestige and capital. The Russian oligarch is about to have an accident freeing up a seat at the table," Aston says.

"I'll go," Cyrus chimes in. "No, I'll go," the queen asserts. "The only thing the man loves more than power and money is women."