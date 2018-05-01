by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., May. 1, 2018 5:00 AM
Down with the king!
Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), Prince Liam (William Moseley), Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and his confidant Aston Lang (Tom Crowley) rally to stage a coup and take down King Robert (Max Brown) once and for all in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals.
"Martin Kane hosts a high stakes poker game every week. The participants change from week-to-week based on prestige and capital. The Russian oligarch is about to have an accident freeing up a seat at the table," Aston says.
"I'll go," Cyrus chimes in. "No, I'll go," the queen asserts. "The only thing the man loves more than power and money is women."
E!
Before going full-out, the group will have to feel out Robert's noblemen and see who is willing to join in on the coup.
"If this gets back to him, he could have us all hanged for treason," Cyrus worries. "How do we protect against that?" Liam asks. "We dig up dirt on all of them, buy their silence," the former king insists.
It's risky, but with great risk comes great reward and the queen is on board.
Catch their sneaky plot in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!