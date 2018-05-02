Her cover is totally blown!

On this week's episode of The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is upset that someone outed her as the Robin Hood. Which means, her secret missions are not so secret anymore. But who would do such a thing? She's going to find out!

"Do you know what really bothers me about this? Is that someone knew that this was helping people and they just told the press anyway," she reveals to her boyfriend Jasper (Tom Austen). "Who would do that?"