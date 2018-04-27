by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 5:00 AM
The spa is the perfect place to wash your troubles away...or is it?
Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) gets an unwelcome surprise on the massage table in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals.
"I've been taking this test, a sort of historical quiz and if I don't pass it, there's a chance I won't be getting married," Willow tells the masseuse.
"That sounds stressful," she responds. "I have to admit, it is," Willow agrees.
"Everything will be just as it's meant to be," the masseuse says before rubbing some essential oils onto Willow's forehead.
But they aren't your average massage oils and this is no average masseuse.
"It's all going to be OK now. You are beautiful," she says before planting a kiss on the future queen.
E!
Startled, Willow sits up to find that the woman giving her a massage is none other than that feisty Cassandra (Emily Barber)!
"Oh my God. How did you get in here?" a shocked Willow asks. "I make friends easily. Security loves me. There was a time when I thought you and I might be friends," Cassandra says.
Willow tries to get away from the delusional temptress, but falls flat on her face and it seems those massage oils are to blame.
"Careful. The drugs I put in that oil are fairly fast acting. Enjoy the ride and your unavoidable concerns tomorrow," she warns.
And what a ride it will be!
See the sneaky moment Cassandra crashes Willow's bachelorette party in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian Joke They're Still Having Dinner on Friday Amid Kanye West and John Legend Drama
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!