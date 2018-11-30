David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 9:00 AM
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
It's time to celebrate Chrissy Teigen!
The model turned television personality is turning 33 years old today and we can't wait to see how she is commemorating her big day.
It's been an exciting year for the Lip Sync Battle co-host who welcomed her second child, Miles, in May and released her highly anticipated second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, in September.
In 2018, she also launched her own cookware line, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, at Target, so ya, she's had a pretty big year.
We couldn't be happier to see all of Teigen's success and we know she's going to have another great year now that she's 33!
In honor of her birthday and all of her exciting accomplishments this year, we are taking a look back at her cutest moments with her husband, John Legend.
The couple has proven time and time again that they truly are each other's biggest supporters and we can't get enough of all their adorable shots on Instagram.
The "All of Me" singer was there when Teigen launched her line at Target and she was over the moon when her husband become an EGOT winner, which proves once again that they are always there for one another.
The pair is also not shy about posting sweet family photos on their social media accounts, which we love to see.
From dressing up for Halloween with their daughter Luna, to cuddle time with Miles, we are always happy to see this A-list couple show off their amazing parenting moments. This year they even made time for a family vacation to Bali amidst their crazy schedules and as the pictures proved, they had a wonderful trip full of adventures.
Be sure to check out all of the couple's best pics together below and then send Teigen lots of birthday love today.
She is a mother of two, a successful author, model and more, and she's the ultimate wife to one of Hollywood's favorite artists, so she definitely deserves some birthday love!
Too Cute! John Legend was all about cuddling his son, Miles, while surrounded by adorable stuffed animals this November. Chrissy Teigen couldn't resist captioning the pic, "all the bears!!"
Merry Christmas, Baby! The famous pair made it a family affair for their special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy in 2018. The model wrote, "that's a wrap on our @NBC Christmas special!!! holy holy I can't wait for you guys to see this - thank you to all of our special guests - our friends, our family, the endless work from team legend - we love you guys. I think the word is blessed?? We are blessed."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The singer and Cravings: Hungry For More author rocked the red carpet at Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards in November. Come on, could this pair be any cuter?
Article continues below
Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
In November, the married duo made a statement in all black while arriving at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards in New York City.
Legend may have already found his queen in Teigen but he showed off his dapper side while dressing up as Prince Charming while his daughter, Luna, sparkled in Cinderella costume. He wrote, "OK we were just kidding about skipping Halloween. #ALegendaryChristmas will return after a brief interruption" on Instagram.
These two are serious #CoupleGoals! The EGOT winner and his wife showed off their regal side for Halloween in 2018 and we can't handle so much Hollywood royalty in one photo.
Article continues below
The Ohio native simply wrote, "Reunited" alongside a photo of himself grinning with his son proving that nothing is better than family time for Legend.
Legend was joined by the Lip Sync Battle host and his children backstage at The Voice this fall and he quipped, "Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."
The twosome showed off Legend's first GQ cover in style. He wrote on Instagram, "My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ #GQMenOfTheYear."
Article continues below
Legend and Luna prove to be some of Teigen's biggest supporters at the launch of her Target line. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "#CHRISSYxTARGET."
"After John won last night, he came to lip sync battle, just to hang out as he always does. I lost my voice so he ended up being co-commentator with me and I think it might have been the most random, ridiculous episode we have ever made. I cannot wait for you guys to see!! Thank you to the entire @lipsyncbattle crew for letting me run away between shows to see john's historical EGOT win!! I love you guys so much. @caseypattersontv @paramountnetwork ❤️❤️," the television host shared on Instagram.
Teigen took a break backstage with her husband after he become an EGOT winner in this sweet Instagram pic.
Article continues below
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
The 33-year-old model gave her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek at the Hulu Party after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In September, the married couple brought their A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Legend showed a little PDA with his wife while on the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 in London.
Article continues below
Teigen made the most of play time with her daughter, Luna, while constructing a new playhouse this year. She simply wrote, "builders!" alongside the photo on Instagram.
The family couldn't stop laughing while spending time with some animals in Bali. Legend captioned this adorable pic, "Keep your paws to yourself!"
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
It's no secret that Teigen knows her way around the kitchen, but Legend still joked that the "chef bout to fire us" on Instagram.
Article continues below
Sweet kisses! The duo made time for each other on their Bali family vacation in this cute Instagram shot.
At the BECCA x Chrissy Malibu beach party in July, the millionaire mama took a moment from promoting her summer collection to share some love with her supportive husband. "My glow queen," wrote the music star in a cute Insta post with his hardworking wife.
The supermodel looked stunning in a beach photo with her two cuties from July 2. Joking about her thought process when posting to Instagram, Teigen captioned the pic, "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"
Article continues below
"Park shenanigans with Lu," wrote the 39-year-old singer during a day out with his 2-year-old sweetheart.
The millionaire pop star took a moment to appreciate his wife and mom-of-two in a Father's Day Insta post gushing, "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."
Relaxing with a glass of rosé in one hand and his two-month-old son in the other, Legend took to Instagram to show how he was spending a "wild Saturday celebrating #nationalroséday."
Article continues below
BACKGRID
A month after giving birth to her son Miles, the radiant model and her pop star husband were spotted looking stylish as they left a pizza and pasta dinner date at John & Vinny's in Los Angeles, Calif.
On Father's Day, Teigen posted a heartwarming Instagram tribute to her man writing, "What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb
Rosé all day! The famous family rolled up in pink for the launch of Legend's new rosé wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Article continues below
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation
On June 11, the celebrity couple stunned in blue as they attended the 4th annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In April, the glowing sweethearts hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Teigen's baby bump on full display in a gorgeous white wrap dress.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
At Disneyland Hong Kong, the pregnant model snapped a pic with her daughter, Luna Stephens, as they enjoyed classic Disney rides like It's a Small World. Teigen posted the close-up to Instagram with the caption, "my belle."
Article continues below
Two power couples! The singer and supermodel coupled up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for a photo shoot at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash.
The lovable family spent last Christmas in an undisclosed desert location and took to Instagram to document the festivities. Legend posted a picturesque pic of his daughter running off into the distance, writing, "A no filter Christmas."
During a play date, the cookbook author captured an adorable moment with her daughter as they slid down a slide together. She posted the pic on Instagram, joking, "weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now."
Article continues below
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
What a pitch! In June 2017, one-year-old daughter Luna threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash.
INFphoto.com
The duo showed off some major PDA during a beach photo shoot.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Happiness looks good on them! The charming duo works their magic while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Article continues below
The bikini-clad supermodel plants a wet one on her beau's beaming face.
Getty Images for Nintendo
It's-a-me, Mario! The fun-loving couple goes in full costume to celebrateTeigen's 28th birthday.
Bauer-Griffin
Legs for days! The twosome took their smiling pup for a walk by the pier.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Va va voom! The model pulled out all the stops on Memorial Day weekend for her hubby's sold out performance.
The sweethearts look radiant while taking a photo shoot outside of their apartment.
The musician looks ever so happy while holding his main squeeze.
Article continues below
After Yeezy performed at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl, the A-listers stopped for a quick bite at the Waffle House.
Awe! The Teigen's pup looks like he's ready for a kiss in this happy family photo.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The power couple shows off their sophisticated style on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Look at her go! The lovebirds revealed their quirky side when taking a silly selfie with Kim Kardashian.
Anders Overgaard/GQ
The stunning couple got romantic in GQ for a steamy photo spread.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The singer and his supermodel wifey are the epitome of glamour while attending the 2015 Oscars.
Article continues below
Celebrate Kaley Cuoco's Birthday With a Big Bang, Birthday Cake and By Voting for Her Best Role of All Time
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?