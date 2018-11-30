Happy Birthday Chrissy Teigen! Relive Her Sweetest Moments With Husband John Legend to Celebrate

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

It's time to celebrate Chrissy Teigen!

The model turned television personality is turning 33 years old today and we can't wait to see how she is commemorating her big day.

It's been an exciting year for the Lip Sync Battle co-host who welcomed her second child, Miles, in May and released her highly anticipated second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, in September.

In 2018, she also launched her own cookware line, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, at Target, so ya, she's had a pretty big year.

We couldn't be happier to see all of Teigen's success and we know she's going to have another great year now that she's 33!

In honor of her birthday and all of her exciting accomplishments this year, we are taking a look back at her cutest moments with her husband, John Legend.

The couple has proven time and time again that they truly are each other's biggest supporters and we can't get enough of all their adorable shots on Instagram.

The "All of Me" singer was there when Teigen launched her line at Target and she was over the moon when her husband become an EGOT winner, which proves once again that they are always there for one another.

The pair is also not shy about posting sweet family photos on their social media accounts, which we love to see.

From dressing up for Halloween with their daughter Luna, to cuddle time with Miles, we are always happy to see this A-list couple show off their amazing parenting moments. This year they even made time for a family vacation to Bali amidst their crazy schedules and as the pictures proved, they had a wonderful trip full of adventures.

Be sure to check out all of the couple's best pics together below and then send Teigen lots of birthday love today.

She is a mother of two, a successful author, model and more, and she's the ultimate wife to one of Hollywood's favorite artists, so she definitely deserves some birthday love!

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Bear Hugs

Too Cute! John Legend was all about cuddling his son, Miles, while surrounded by adorable stuffed animals this November. Chrissy Teigen couldn't resist captioning the pic, "all the bears!!"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Christmas Ready

Merry Christmas, Baby! The famous pair made it a family affair for their special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy in 2018. The model wrote, "that's a wrap on our @NBC Christmas special!!! holy holy I can't wait for you guys to see this - thank you to all of our special guests - our friends, our family, the endless work from team legend - we love you guys. I think the word is blessed?? We are blessed."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Royalty

The singer and Cravings: Hungry For More author rocked the red carpet at Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards in November. Come on, could this pair be any cuter?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Legendary Pair

In November, the married duo made a statement in all black while arriving at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards in New York City. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Princess Charming

Legend may have already found his queen in Teigen but he showed off his dapper side while dressing up as Prince Charming while his daughter, Luna, sparkled in Cinderella costume. He wrote, "OK we were just kidding about skipping Halloween. #ALegendaryChristmas will return after a brief interruption" on Instagram. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Halloween 2018

Instagram

King and Queen

These two are serious #CoupleGoals! The EGOT winner and his wife showed off their regal side for Halloween in 2018 and we can't handle so much Hollywood royalty in one photo.

John Legend, Miles Stephens, Instagram

Like Father, Like Son

The Ohio native simply wrote, "Reunited" alongside a photo of himself grinning with his son proving that nothing is better than family time for Legend. 

John Legend, Instagram

Biggest Fans

Legend was joined by the Lip Sync Battle host and his children backstage at The Voice this fall and he quipped, "Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."

John Legend, Instagram

Dapper Duo

The twosome showed off Legend's first GQ cover in style. He wrote on Instagram, "My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ #GQMenOfTheYear." 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Family Time

Legend and Luna prove to be some of Teigen's biggest supporters at the launch of her Target line. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "#CHRISSYxTARGET." 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Proud Wifey

"After John won last night, he came to lip sync battle, just to hang out as he always does. I lost my voice so he ended up being co-commentator with me and I think it might have been the most random, ridiculous episode we have ever made. I cannot wait for you guys to see!! Thank you to the entire @lipsyncbattle crew for letting me run away between shows to see john's historical EGOT win!! I love you guys so much. @caseypattersontv @paramountnetwork ❤️❤️," the television host shared on Instagram. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Teigen took a break backstage with her husband after he become an EGOT winner in this sweet Instagram pic

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Celebrating Big

The 33-year-old model gave her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek at the Hulu Party after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coupling Up

In September, the married couple brought their A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 GQ British Awards

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Gorgeous Goddess

Legend showed a little PDA with his wife while on the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 in London. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Play Time

Teigen made the most of play time with her daughter, Luna, while constructing a new playhouse this year. She simply wrote, "builders!" alongside the photo on Instagram.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Vacation Giggles

The family couldn't stop laughing while spending time with some animals in Bali. Legend captioned this adorable pic, "Keep your paws to yourself!"

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Cooking Together

It's no secret that Teigen knows her way around the kitchen, but Legend still joked that the "chef bout to fire us" on Instagram. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Showing the Love

Sweet kisses! The duo made time for each other on their Bali family vacation in this cute Instagram shot

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Glow Queen

At the BECCA x Chrissy Malibu beach party in July, the millionaire mama took a moment from promoting her summer collection to share some love with her supportive husband. "My glow queen," wrote the music star in a cute Insta post with his hardworking wife.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Beach Believers

The supermodel looked stunning in a beach photo with her two cuties from July 2. Joking about her thought process when posting to Instagram, Teigen captioned the pic, "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Park Playdate

"Park shenanigans with Lu," wrote the 39-year-old singer during a day out with his 2-year-old sweetheart.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Mommy Duty

The millionaire pop star took a moment to appreciate his wife and mom-of-two in a Father's Day Insta post gushing, "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."

John Legend, Miles

Instagram

Rosé Ready

Relaxing with a glass of rosé in one hand and his two-month-old son in the other, Legend took to Instagram to show how he was spending a "wild Saturday celebrating #nationalroséday."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

BACKGRID

Dinner Date

A month after giving birth to her son Miles, the radiant model and her pop star husband were spotted looking stylish as they left a pizza and pasta dinner date at John & Vinny's in Los Angeles, Calif.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter, Luna, Son, Miles, Fathers Day 2018

Instagram

Daddy's Day

On Father's Day, Teigen posted a heartwarming Instagram tribute to her man writing, "What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day."

 

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

Pretty in Pink

Rosé all day! The famous family rolled up in pink for the launch of Legend's new rosé wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Two in Blue

On June 11, the celebrity couple stunned in blue as they attended the 4th annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Smiling Sweethearts

In April, the glowing sweethearts hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Teigen's baby bump on full display in a gorgeous white wrap dress.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Mini Me

At Disneyland Hong Kong, the pregnant model snapped a pic with her daughter, Luna Stephens, as they enjoyed classic Disney rides like It's a Small World. Teigen posted the close-up to Instagram with the caption, "my belle."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Fearless Four

Two power couples! The singer and supermodel coupled up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for a photo shoot at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash.

Chrissy Teigen, JOhn Legend, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Desert Dream

The lovable family spent last Christmas in an undisclosed desert location and took to Instagram to document the festivities. Legend posted a picturesque pic of his daughter running off into the distance, writing, "A no filter Christmas."

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Slip and Slide

During a play date, the cookbook author captured an adorable moment with her daughter as they slid down a slide together. She posted the pic on Instagram, joking, "weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Baseball Babes

What a pitch! In June 2017, one-year-old daughter Luna threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

INFphoto.com

Picture Pefect

The duo showed off some major PDA during a beach photo shoot. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Lively Lovers

Happiness looks good on them! The charming duo works their magic while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Delighted Darlings

The bikini-clad supermodel plants a wet one on her beau's beaming face.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Birthday, Nintendo

Getty Images for Nintendo

Nintendo Night

It's-a-me, Mario! The fun-loving couple goes in full costume to celebrateTeigen's 28th birthday.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Bauer-Griffin

Hot to Trot

Legs for days! The twosome took their smiling pup for a walk by the pier.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Ferociously Fab

Va va voom! The model pulled out all the stops on Memorial Day weekend for her hubby's sold out performance.

 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Dapper Duo

The sweethearts look radiant while taking a photo shoot outside of their apartment.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Playful Partners

The musician looks ever so happy while holding his main squeeze.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Instagram

Famous Friends

After Yeezy performed at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl, the A-listers stopped for a quick bite at the Waffle House.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

Doggy Dearest

Awe! The Teigen's pup looks like he's ready for a kiss in this happy family photo.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glitz & Glamour

The power couple shows off their sophisticated style on the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Instagram

Funny Faces

Look at her go! The lovebirds revealed their quirky side when taking a silly selfie with Kim Kardashian. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, GQ

Anders Overgaard/GQ

Sweet Side

The stunning couple got romantic in GQ for a steamy photo spread.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards, Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Flawless Fashion

The singer and his supermodel wifey are the epitome of glamour while attending the 2015 Oscars.

