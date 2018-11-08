The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are going to be a great night all around.

But the award show is truly going to be a magical moment for Melissa McCarthy.

Not only is the leading lady a finalist in this year's Comedy Movie Star of 2018 category, but on Tuesday, E! announced that the 48-year-old star will receive the People's Icon Award at this year's ceremony.

The acclaimed actress has been cracking us up, or making us cry (in a good way) for decades, so this honor is totally well-deserved.

Most of the A-lister's roles are comedic, make us laugh just thinking about them, and have the best co-stars to match McCarthy's wit and humor. We love that she always seems to be paired with the perfect person to riff-off of for each and every role.

Even in her more dramatic roles, McCarthy works wonderfully opposite her co-stars, and together they make for an even more memorable performance.