Happy Mother's Day to Hollywood's First-Time Moms: Meghan Markle, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union & More!

Get ready to celebrate your mom, because Mother's Day is upon us!
Mother's Day is this Sunday, which means all the moms out there, and mom figures, should be getting showered with love, support and chocolate...or flowers.
While there are a ton of deserving moms that do things on a daily basis that are way harder than anything we do, right now we're focusing on all the new celebrity moms this year.
Even though Carrie Underwood became a mom to her second child and Kim Kardashian is soon-to-be a mother of four, it's those new mamas that deserve a little more love from us right now.
Celebs like Gabrielle Union, who welcomed her first daughter via surrogate last year and other actresses including, Eva Longoria and Troian Bellisario are all new to the mom game and this year they are going to experience their very first Mother's Day.
Meghan Markle might've missed Mother's Day in the U.K. this year, but with the arrival of her first child, a baby boy, with husband Prince Harry, she'll get to celebrate the U.S. holiday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little bundle of joy, named Archie Harrison, joined the Royal Family on May, 6 at 5:26 a.m., which makes him the perfect Mother's Day gift!
Actress Amy Schumer also made it under the wire this spring when she gave birth to her son on May 5 and she's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new moms finally getting their day of celebration come Sunday.
There are TV actress and movie stars, singers and royals all getting ready to shine on their inaugural Mother's Day this weekend and we are so excited for each and every one of them.
We love our moms, don't get us wrong, but these celebs do deserve a little more recognition (just this once) as they solidify their new roles as mothers on a holiday that is fit for a queen...or a hero AKA every mom out there!
To see all of the first-time moms that will be officially part of the Mother's Day celebrations this weekend, check out our gallery below.
Prepare yourselves, these photos include lots of baby cuteness, so you're bound to ooh and aah all day long.
PS: Happy Mother's Day to all you fierce mamas out there, we love you and we appreciate you!
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, welcomed their first child together on May 6 announcing the news on their official Instagram account. While the baby's name wasn't immediately announced—his name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor—Prince Harry did talk to the press about his wife and the bliss of their new child saying, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined."
Amy Schumer
The Trainwreck star gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer, with husband Chris Fischer, on Sunday, May 5 and in perfect Amy Schumer fashion she shared the news on Instagram after telling fans she made sure to stop at the steps of the Met Gala before heading to the hospital to have her son. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned her first photo with her main men.
Tamron Hall
On April 25, the former Today host announced the arrival of her first child, a boy named Moses on social media. "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," she captioned the photo which shows her rocking a custom hat with her son's name on it. "Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."
Molly Yeh
The Food Network star and her husband Nick Hagen welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 30, 2019. Her name is Bernadette Rosemary and we have a feeling she'll be a cooking TV star in no time.
Kehlani
The "Gangsta" singer and her partner Javie Young-White welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Adeya Nomi, in late March after the singer had a home birth.
Porsha Williams
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Dennis McKinely became parents on March 22. Their daughter Pilar Jhena is already a TV star with her baby special airing in April and her own Instagram page.
Leanne Ford
The Restored by the Fords star and her husband Erik became a family of three thanks to the arrival of their daughter Ever Allen on March 18. According to People, she was born at 6:45 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs, 4 oz.
Janet Montgomery
The New Amsterdam star and boyfriend Joe Fox announced the arrival of their baby girl in early March. Juno Fox was born on March 1 in New York City.
Greta Gerwig
In March, E! News confirmed that the Oscar nominee and her longtime beau Noah Baumback became parents after welcoming their first child together. The pregnancy was kept under wraps and we have yet to hear whether they had a boy or girl.
Claire Holt
"Everything they say is true. There is no love like it ❤," the Originals actress wrote on Instagram in March announcing the birth of her son James Holt Joblon.
Mamie Gummer
In February 2019, Mamie Gummer and her fiancé Mehar Sethi became parents after welcoming a baby boy into the world. This little guy is also Meryl Streep's (Gummer's mom) first grandchild!
Kaitlin Doubleday
Empire actress Kaitlin Doubleday became a mom to baby boy Franklin in February and on Feb. 19 her sister broke the news to the world writing, "BABY FRANKLIN HAS ARRIVED!!! That's my nephew!"
Bekah Martinez
The Bachelor star, Bekah Martinez, and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, on Instagram in February. Their daughter, Ruth, was born via water birth on Feb. 1 at 10:14 a.m. and she's been taking over her parents' Instagram accounts ever since.
Rachel Platten
Rachel Platten became a mom in the early morning hours on Jan. 26 and her birth announcement for her daughter Violet Skye was perfect. "There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom."
Melanie Lynskey
The actress and her Parenthood alum fiancé Jason Ritter welcomed their first child, a little girl, in early 2019. Details on her name and her birth date are still under wraps.
Deena Cortese
The Jersey Shore star officially became a mama on Jan. 5, 2019 after giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Her son Christopher John, who she calls CJ, is the first child for both her and her husband Christopher Buckner.
Colleen Ballinger
The YouTube star described her son on Twitter saying "he's perfect" on Dec. 11, 2018 after giving birth the night before. Her baby boy is the first child for both Colleen Ballinger, who is best known as her video persona Miranda Sings, and her fiancé Erik Stocklin.
Kat Von D
The tattoo artist and makeup mogul became a mom in late 2018, announcing her son's arrival on Dec. 2, 2018. "Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Kate Upton
The model and her Houston Astros pitcher hubby Justin Verlander hit a home run when they became parents to daughter Genevieve on Nov. 7, 2018. "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!!" her proud papa wrote on Instagram at the time.
Gabrielle Union
On Nov. 7, 2018, Gabrielle Union's life changed forever when she and husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Their daughter Kaavia is the first child for Union who has been very honest about how hard it was for her to have her own baby and what a miracle it was to have this little one join their family.
Diane Kruger
In November 2018, E! News confirmed that Diane Kruger was officially a mom. She welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Norman Reedus, and although they've kept their personal lives pretty quiet, there have been a few snaps of the baby's feet and back on social media.
Kenya Moore
Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year after becoming a mom to daughter Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2018.
Yvonne Stahovski
The Handmaid's Tale star became a mom in October 2018 following the arrival of her son, which she announced on Oct. 15 with a precious snap.
Pippa Middleton
Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton joined the mom's club on Oct. 15, 2018 when she gave birth to a son named Arthur in the same hospital her sister had all three of her children. Her adorable little man is the first for her and her husband James Matthews.
Zoe Kazan
In fall of 2018, Zoe Kazan and her longtime boyfriend actor Paul Dano welcomed a baby girl. So far their daughter's name and her exact date of birth have not been revealed.
Troian Bellisario
The Pretty Little Liars alum and her Suits star husband Patrick J. Adams became parents to a baby girl in October 2018. They have kept their daughter's life very private, but they did announce her arrival on social media. "I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be," the actress shared on Instagram.
Amber Stevens West
Amber Stevens West got the best birthday gift ever when her daughter Ava LaVerne was born on Oct. 7, 2018, making them forever birthday twins. The sweet little girl is the first child for both West and her husband Andrew J. West.
Shenae Grimes-Beech
And daughter Bowie Scarlett Beech makes three! On Sept. 27, 2018, the 90210 actress and her husband Josh Beech welcomed their first child together and her name isn't the only cute thing about her!
Rashida Jones
The Parks and Recreation alum secretly gave birth to her first child on Aug. 22, 2018 in Los Angeles. Her baby boy Isiah Jones Koenig is the first child for both her and her longtime love Ezra Koenig.
Chanel Iman
On Aug. 10, 2018 the model and her New York Giants wide receiver husband, Sterling Shepard welcomed their first child together. Their daughter Cali Clay already has her own Instagram account and her first family photo simply read, "All because two people fell in love."
Cardi B
Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2018. Their daughter Kulture Kiari was the talk of the town when she entered the hip-hop superstar's life and she hasn't stopped grabbing her mom's attention since.
Eva Longoria
The Desperate Housewives alum and husband Jose Bastón became parents to baby boy Santiago Enrique Bastón on June 19, 2018 and two months later he was featured on his first cover!
Cher Lloyd
The "Want U Back" singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Delilah-Rae with husband Craig Monk on May 25, 2018 and she's just the cutest.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera just missed Mother's Day in 2018 after having her first child, a son named Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams in late May. This year she will get to celebrate her son's first birthday and her first official Mother's Day within weeks of each other.