Now that's a happy child!

Cardi B posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, her first Mother's Day as a mom, a video showing her family's small holiday celebration at home.

She embraces her husband Offset and turns the phone's camera on their 10-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, the "Money" rapper's first child. The little girl squeals with joy as she toddles along in a dress while holding onto the seat of a couch and clutching what appears to be an iPhone.

Cardi then jumped right into Mommy mode, telling the child, off-camera at that time, "Take that out ya mouth."