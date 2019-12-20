Keeping Up: Your Guide to Everything That Happened to the Kardashians in 2019

And just when we think things can't get any nuttier, there's Kourtney Kardashian up and saying that maybe she'd like to leave the family business.

Regardless of what happens there, we won't be quitting this ever-growing brood anytime soon. I mean, their impressions of each other alone are pure gold and proof that, as fan Amy Schumer put it, they're "the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves," which is just one reason they're so damn likable.

So raise a Kris Jenner-approved martini to the end of another fantastic season and the start of a sure-to-be killer new year, enjoy this reminder of everything the Kards have taken on this year and remember, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."