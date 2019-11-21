Kim Kardashian Teases the Future of a SKIMS Shapewear Line for Men

Could Kim Kardashian launch a shapewear line for men?

In September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a SKIMS Solutionwear collection for women, which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.

"I have been asked a lot about the men's question and I would love to do that and I hope that we're working on that soon," Kim told E! News on Wednesday. "There's some fun stuff in the works."

Kim's current SKIMS line is all-inclusive for woman of all sizes and of different skin tones. Four new pieces, skips and skirts, were launched on Wednesday.

"It was really important for me because I'm not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade," she said about her line. "And so I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin. So I could only imagine what an issue other people would have not finding their colors if I couldn't find mine. So I really wanted to come up with a solution for that."