Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Couple Up at Diddy's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 2:17 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

NGRE / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Luka Sabbat attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild birthday bash together on Sunday night.

Kourtney and the blackish actor have been spotted out together since late August, not long after her breakup with Younes Bendjima. So far, the KUWTK star and Luka have been keeping it casual and one source earlier called their romance a "fling." Another source echoed that to E! News on Monday after Diddy's birthday party. "She doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship like she had with Younes," another source said. "But she never thought that would happen with Younes either. She's not over thinking it. She just knows she's very happy when she sees Luka and is always excited to see him again."

The insider added that the oldest Kardashian sister really enjoys spending time with Luka. "Kourtney thinks Luka is so much fun and loves being with him. When she's with him she's excited and on a high," the source told E! News. "He's super cool and interesting and different. He makes her laugh and she finds him very attractive." 

Photos

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Instagram

Kourtney and Luka have spent the night out a number of times together, including in Chicago at the opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub. Last week, she and the actor were spotted driving in West Hollywood after an evening out on the town. An insider saw the two of them and told E! News, "She didn't care that anyone saw them together and she was smiling over at him."

A few weeks ago, he was seen hanging out with a mystery woman and holding hands with her as they made their way into a club. Kourtney, however, didn't mind. An insider at the time told E! News, "She and Luka still talk but were never dating exclusively." Additionally, she's "just having fun," according to a source.

The 20-year-old apparently has been a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner crew for a while. On Oct. 7, Luka, Kourtney and her son Mason Disick joined Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Fai Khadra for a lunch at Nobu in Malibu.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Luka were just a few of the big names at Diddy's epic birthday party. Earlier on Sunday, the rapper decided to jump out of a plane for his 49th birthday, following in the footsteps of Will Smith. Diddy even achieved his goal of landing in the Playboy Mansion's backyard.

Diddy celebrated with family and friends, including LeBron James, Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Marry J. Blige and more. Janelle Monáe also performed at his party.

