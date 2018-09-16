Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Party and Dine Together

Kourtney Kardashian spent much of the weekend hanging out with model and grownish star Luka Sabbat and other pals.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old actor, a Kardashian-Jenner family friend, attended the grand opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub. Kourtney, wearing a silver mini dress, and Luka were joined by fellow family pals Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban. The group sat at a VIP table in the main dining room along with Miami nightclub mogul Dave Grutman, who posted on his Instagram page a photo of most of the group.

The group dined on sushi, tuna Pringles and satay of Chilean sea bass. Kourtney and Malika danced in their private booth overlooking the rest of the nightclub while sipping on champagne.

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson was also spotted at the party with friends and celebrated a belated 48th birthday.