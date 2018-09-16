Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Party and Dine Together

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 16, 2018 1:18 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian spent much of the weekend hanging out with model and grownish star Luka Sabbat and other pals.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old actor, a Kardashian-Jenner family friend, attended the grand opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub. Kourtney, wearing a silver mini dress, and Luka were joined by fellow family pals Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban. The group sat at a VIP table in the main dining room along with Miami nightclub mogul Dave Grutman, who posted on his Instagram page a photo of most of the group.

The group dined on sushi, tuna Pringles and satay of Chilean sea bass. Kourtney and Malika danced in their private booth overlooking the rest of the nightclub while sipping on champagne.

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson was also spotted at the party with friends and celebrated a belated 48th birthday.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's 2018 Summer Vacation Album

Kourtney Kardashian, TAO Chicago

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago

A day earlier, Kourtney and Luka were photographed out to dinner at the Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

BACKGRID

Kourtney and Luka were also photographed out to dinner in late August.

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Luka attended the Kardashian-Jenner family's Labor Day barbecue earlier this month and is also friends with Kourtney's sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney has appeared to spend much time with friends following her breakup with Younes Bendjima in August. Earlier this month, the two reunited for some late-night sushi and In-N-Out Burger in Malibu.

"She talked to him and listened to what he had to say. He said he really didn't want the relationship to end and missed her like crazy. He explained that a lot of what happened was a misunderstanding and he took responsibility. They ended up going to dinner," a source told E! News at the time, adding, "Kourtney isn't back together with him, but it's a strong possibility that it's going to happen. She's not interested in anyone else and she loves him."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

