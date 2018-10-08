Kourtney Kardashianand Kendall Jenner enjoyed a fun and relaxing lunch by the beach with their friends this Sunday.

The sisters and their rumored love interests "had a big group lunch date at Nobu late Sunday afternoon," an eyewitness tells E! News. Kendall and friends Anwar Hadid, Fai Khadra and Luka Sabbat arrived in style when they drove up to the L.A. hot-spot in Kendall's vintage purple Cadillac convertible. Kourtney, who is dating the Grown-ish actor Sabbat, arrived soon after with her eldest child, Mason, in tow.

According to the eyewitness, the "lively" group of young A-listers sat at a table with a view of the ocean and shared various dishes. The insider says, "Kourtney was helping Mason but also chatted with Luka and had a big smile on her face."

"They all had a great time together and seemed very friendly," the witness adds.