Doppelganger alert!

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her two daughters North West and Chicago West sitting next to each other on a set of stairs. North wore a pair of light pink pajamas with lips on them and her wavy hair flowed down to her shoulders. Her 1-year-old sister donned a cute white onesie with stars on it. North reached her hand out and seemed to be reaching to hold onto her sister.

"My girls," Kim captioned it with a heart emoji at the end.

Kim's sweet picture is the latest in the Kardashian-West-Jenner album of family lookalikes. In fact, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi Webster and their cousin Chicago are known as "the triplets."

Although this photo is extremely adorable in and of itself, it's striking just how much 5-year-old North looks just like her mama. North has channeled her famous mom a number of times and clearly sees her as her number one fashion and beauty inspiration.