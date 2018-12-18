North West Directs Kim Kardashian in the Cutest Mother-Daughter Photo Shoot

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 11:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

Michael Simon Photography

North West is only 5 years old, but she's already taking the fashion world by storm.

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to share photos from her mommy-and-me photo shoot with her firstborn. Her daughter seemed to have a hand in the creative process and even directed the KKW Beauty head. 

"Me & my bff," Kim tweeted. "North came to visit me on set and said momma can we do photo shoot together just me and you! I followed her poses and direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect."

In the photos, Kim can be seen rocking a white mini dress while North donned a dark, ruffled gown. Despite the fancy attire, the ladies kept the shoot's theme cute and casual by modeling barefoot. They also struck a number of silly poses that included a few sweet snuggles.

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

The cuteness overload was clearly too much for a few of their famous family members to handle.

"She is an Angel and so beautiful just like her Mama," Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian also gushed, "You both are perfection!!!!!"

It's shouldn't be surprising that North isn't camera shy. Not only do her parents live in the limelight, but she's also posed for photo shoots before. In fact, she landed her first magazine cover at age 4—smiling alongside her mother for Interview magazine's Kennedy-themed spread. She also modeled with her brother Saint West and their father for Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. 

However, she doesn't just do camera work. She also made her runway debut this fall. 

Of course, she could always turn to her family members if she needed industry advice. After all, her father is the head of Yeezy and her mom has been applauded for her red carpet looks. She could also learn the ins and outs of the biz from her aunt Kendall Jenner, who was just named the highest-paid model of 2018

Looks like fashion just runs in the family!  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , North West , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , Celeb Kids

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Claire Foy

Claire Foy's Best Looks

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Loves See-Through Looks

Watch "Mary Poppins Returns'" Fashion Featurette

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

How Mary Poppins' Style Returned to the Big Screen With a Practically Perfect New Twist

ESC: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Going Shirtless

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.