The cast of Isn't It Romantic has been having a very romantic month!

Liam Hemsworth just confirmed this week that he and Miley Cyrus have officially tied the knot. The duo got married in an intimate family ceremony in Tennessee on Dec. 23, about 10 years after they first met and fell in love on the set of their movie, The Last Song.

"Miley and Liam couldn't be happier with how their wedding went over the weekend," a source told E! News of the nuptials. "The two of them have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from friends and family all over the world. A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there."