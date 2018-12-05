Here come the newlyweds!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appeared at the launch of the dating app Bumble in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking their first public appearance since they wed in her native India this past weekend. The actress is an investor and adviser for the company.

When asked what she found to be the most special moment from her wedding weekend, the actress told NDTV at the event, "I was definitely nervous and scared. I've spoken in front of heads of state, I've been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life's great. Nothing to worry about."

She also talked about her wedding dresses and her 75-inch veil that several people carried.

"I wanted the longest veil in the world," she said, laughing.

Priyanka said she had agreed to take part in Bumble event before she and Nick decided to get married. The two got engaged this past summer.