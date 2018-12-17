Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor Reveals 42-Pound Weight Loss

Jax Taylor is shedding for the wedding.

With his summer 2019 wedding to Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright right around the corner, this Bravolebrity is kicking his fitness and diet routine into high gear. Jax, 39, shows off his chiseled physique in the January 2019 issue of Men's Health, where he actually thanks body-shamers for motivating him to lose an impressive 42-pounds across the span of a year.

"I'm glad they did it," Taylor said of the internet trolls who once attacked his appearance on social media. "I thought, ‘Why didn't my friends tell me? Why didn't my own girlfriend tell me this?' I looked disgusting. I was like a butterball. I was not lean. I didn't have the chiseled look that I used to have. I was, like, this has got to stop."

After joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, Jax left behind an international modeling career—and with that a commitment to his formerly "shredded" figure.