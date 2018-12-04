What a difference a year makes.

At the end of Vanderpump Rules' season seven premiere on Monday night, Jax Taylor proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. She, of course, said yes. It was a happy ending for the couple…one viewers definitely did not think was going to happen at the end of the season six premiere, which aired exactly one year ago.

Back in December 2017, fans of the Bravo reality hit watched as Jax, 37, admitted to cheating on Brittany with Faith Stowers, a former SUR employee.

While he initially denied the cheating claim, he eventually came clean.