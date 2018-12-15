Royal intrigue can be mined for every sin in the book—and it is, often, whether the story hearkens back to days of yore or just last week.

A lot has been speculated lately about the state of relations between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the newest female member of Britain's royal family who, depending on what day of the week it is, is either an extra helping of too much or just the American spark the whole stodgy operation needed in the age of Brexit and more pressing world affairs.

Having no choice but to suffer in silence 95 percent of the time or else risk doing nothing but mop up after rumors, earlier this month Kensington Palace took the rare step of flatly denying that a confrontation occurred between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, namely that Kate had chewed out Meghan for supposedly not treating members of Kate's staff properly.

Palace spokespeople will demur but not outright lie, so that, theoretically, should be the end of it. Then again, maybe one's "explosive row" (as it was conveyed to The Sun) is another's "minor exchange"...

Envy? Pride? Wrath?

The overall consensus is that Kate and Meghan aren't particularly sisterly with each other but get along just fine—and will likely carry along in exactly the same vein forever, barring a shocking turn of events. Yet no matter how much the relationship devolves between Prince William and Prince Harry's wives, should that be the case, at least we know for sure that no one will be literally losing her head over it.