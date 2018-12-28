Netflix; Bravo; BBC America
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 9:00 AM
New Year's Eve is coming and we are so ready for that ball to drop and kick off a new year with new TV shows. Oh, is that not what New Year's Eve is all about? Oops, our bad!
When it comes to 2019 we are excitedly waiting for the return of some of our favorite series, almost all of which are on hiatus or haven't had new episodes in what feels like forever.
The good news is that we are just days away from 2019, which means fresh episodes of amazing shows for us to binge and chat about.
In the meantime, we're taking a look back at all of the best new series that started this year. While we are still fans of shows like This Is Us, Riverdale and more, it's the new shows that really have us excited about the current TV climate.
Shows like Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh, Homecoming starring Julia Roberts and Barry starring Bill Hader have all peaked our interest over the past year and they're bound to make us even more invested come 2019.
If you're a major horror and thriller fan then we have a feeling you tuned in to see season one of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Haunting of Hill House, both of which come from Netflix and all their genius TV team writers and creators.
Of course who can forget all the limited-series hits like Maniac, Dirty John and Sharp Objects? Each one has been so intense, suspenseful and kept us on the edge of our seats while watching, which is what we signed up for.
Clearly these aren't the only series we were hooked on from episode one. There were a lot more that graced out TV screens all year long.
Shows including, Pose, A Million Little Things, and Manifest were all must-watch shows on our radar in 2018.
Comedies like Forever and The Conners kept us laughing through every episode. We were also were blessed with two seasons of Queer Eye this year and we still want more.
As you gear up to watch the ball drop next week, why not relive some of the best new shows that 2018 had to offer below and then vote for your favorite?
It will take your mind off the fact that TV is currently only running holiday programming and not new episodes!
PS: Happy almost New Year TV fans.
Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve is the dramatic thriller you didn't know you needed in your life. The BBC America series stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a security services operative who has always wanted to be a spy, as she hunts for Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, who is an assassin. The cat and mouse game the two play will keep you on the edge of your seat all season long and we are very happy there is already a season two coming.
Julia Roberts stuns in her first-ever TV series. On the show, Roberts plays Heidi, who works at a facility helping soldiers transition back to normal civilian life called Homecoming. Years later, a Department of Defense employee questions her as to why she left Homecoming, which leads to Heidi seeing that there was a whole different story, one of crazy bosses, paranoia and good intentions that she hasn't told.
Pose lifts the veil on the 1987 world of New York, specifically the social and literary scene of the city, the rise of the luxury universe and the ball culture world. The FX series was created by Ryan Murphy and stars Billy Porter, Evan Peters, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and more.
Bill Hader nails it as a Midwest hit man named Barry, who moves to Los Angeles and winds up getting the acting bug thanks to the city's small time theater scene on this show. The question is, can he get out of the hit man life in order to actively pursue his new dream of acting?
Based on the Archie Comics, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina tells the story of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), the teenage witch. As her 16th birthday draws near, Sabrina, a half witch, half mortal, must choose between her two worlds once and for all. It's haunting and oh, so wonderful.
In 2018, fans were gifted with a new Fab Five made up of Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) for not one, but two seasons of the Netflix revival of Queer Eye. Both seasons consisted of the Fab Five helping mostly straight men reshape their lives through different areas while making lasting impressions and memories along the way.
Horror and mystery fans will love The Haunting of Hill House, which premiered in October on Netflix. This show flashes between past and present while showing how a family deals with the haunting memories of their old home and the horrifying events that drove them out of it.
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen team up for this Amazon Prime Original series about a couple who live a very comfortable married life, but suddenly find themselves in an unexpected situation that causes them to question their love and marriage. It's a comedy that everyone should be watching, trust us.
Based on a true story, Dirty John is a haunting story of love and deceit you shouldn't miss. The limited series follows Debra (Connie Britton) as she falls for a handsome doctor named John (Eric Bana) only to be pulled into a sinister game of manipulation that threatens everyone she loves.
After one of their best friends takes his own life, the remaining three men and their wives become more motivated to know about what's going on with each other and to live fuller lives. The ABC series stars James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, David Giuntoli and more and it'll make you laugh, cry and question everything.
This mini-series is fascinating from start to finish. When two strangers take part in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that promises to solve all of their issues, without any side effects, they end up getting much more than they bargained for. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, this Netflix series is captivating and worthy of more seasons.
Following a turbulent, but otherwise uneventful flight, the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 land only to discover while they were in flight, five years have gone by back home. Although they haven't aged a day, their loved ones have been living without them and mourning the loss of the passengers. As each individual tries to live as normal as possible they soon realize that there is a deeper mystery to why they were given this second chance.
Sharp Objects is the HBO limited series starring Amy Adams and it's just as mysterious as the title sounds. When reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder story, she must confront her psychological demons from the past and figure out what's going on in the strange town.
After the drama with the revived Roseanne show took place in May, ABC kept the Conners in TV lovers lives by created a new spinoff comedy called, well, The Conners. This funny show is focused on the rest of the Conner clan following the sudden death of the matriarch of their family. It might sound like a sad event, but as you'd expect the family deals with it with jokes and love.
