The couple has proven time and time again that they truly are each other's biggest supporters and we can't get enough of all their adorable shots on Instagram.

In honor of her birthday and all of her exciting accomplishments this year, we are taking a look back at her cutest moments with her husband, John Legend .

We couldn't be happier to see all of Teigen's success and we know she's going to have another great year now that she's 33!

In 2018, she also launched her own cookware line , Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, at Target, so ya, she's had a pretty big year.

It's been an exciting year for the Lip Sync Battle co-host who welcomed her second child, Miles , in May and released her highly anticipated second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, in September.

The model turned television personality is turning 33 years old today and we can't wait to see how she is commemorating her big day.

She is a mother of two, a successful author, model and more, and she's the ultimate wife to one of Hollywood's favorite artists, so she definitely deserves some birthday love!

Be sure to check out all of the couple's best pics together below and then send Teigen lots of birthday love today.

From dressing up for Halloween with their daughter Luna , to cuddle time with Miles, we are always happy to see this A-list couple show off their amazing parenting moments. This year they even made time for a family vacation to Bali amidst their crazy schedules and as the pictures proved, they had a wonderful trip full of adventures.

The pair is also not shy about posting sweet family photos on their social media accounts, which we love to see.

The "All of Me" singer was there when Teigen launched her line at Target and she was over the moon when her husband become an EGOT winner, which proves once again that they are always there for one another.

Bear Hugs Too Cute! John Legend was all about cuddling his son, Miles, while surrounded by adorable stuffed animals this November. Chrissy Teigen couldn't resist captioning the pic, "all the bears!!"

Instagram Christmas Ready Merry Christmas, Baby! The famous pair made it a family affair for their special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy in 2018. The model wrote, "that's a wrap on our @NBC Christmas special!!! holy holy I can't wait for you guys to see this - thank you to all of our special guests - our friends, our family, the endless work from team legend - we love you guys. I think the word is blessed?? We are blessed."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Red Carpet Royalty The singer and Cravings: Hungry For More author rocked the red carpet at Glamour's 28th Annual Women of the Year Awards in November. Come on, could this pair be any cuter?

Article continues below

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards Legendary Pair In November, the married duo made a statement in all black while arriving at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards in New York City.

Instagram Princess Charming Legend may have already found his queen in Teigen but he showed off his dapper side while dressing up as Prince Charming while his daughter, Luna, sparkled in Cinderella costume. He wrote, "OK we were just kidding about skipping Halloween. #ALegendaryChristmas will return after a brief interruption" on Instagram.

Instagram King and Queen These two are serious #CoupleGoals! The EGOT winner and his wife showed off their regal side for Halloween in 2018 and we can't handle so much Hollywood royalty in one photo.

Article continues below

Like Father, Like Son The Ohio native simply wrote, "Reunited" alongside a photo of himself grinning with his son proving that nothing is better than family time for Legend.

Biggest Fans Legend was joined by the Lip Sync Battle host and his children backstage at The Voice this fall and he quipped, "Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."

Dapper Duo The twosome showed off Legend's first GQ cover in style. He wrote on Instagram, "My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ #GQMenOfTheYear."

Article continues below

Family Time Legend and Luna prove to be some of Teigen's biggest supporters at the launch of her Target line. She simply captioned the sweet pic, "#CHRISSYxTARGET."

Proud Wifey "After John won last night, he came to lip sync battle, just to hang out as he always does. I lost my voice so he ended up being co-commentator with me and I think it might have been the most random, ridiculous episode we have ever made. I cannot wait for you guys to see!! Thank you to the entire @lipsyncbattle crew for letting me run away between shows to see john's historical EGOT win!! I love you guys so much. @caseypattersontv @paramountnetwork ❤️❤️," the television host shared on Instagram.

Sleeping Beauty Teigen took a break backstage with her husband after he become an EGOT winner in this sweet Instagram pic.

Article continues below

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock Celebrating Big The 33-year-old model gave her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek at the Hulu Party after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Coupling Up In September, the married couple brought their A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Gorgeous Goddess Legend showed a little PDA with his wife while on the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 in London.

Article continues below

Play Time Teigen made the most of play time with her daughter, Luna, while constructing a new playhouse this year. She simply wrote, "builders!" alongside the photo on Instagram.

Instagram Vacation Giggles The family couldn't stop laughing while spending time with some animals in Bali. Legend captioned this adorable pic, "Keep your paws to yourself!"

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Cooking Together It's no secret that Teigen knows her way around the kitchen, but Legend still joked that the "chef bout to fire us" on Instagram.

Article continues below

Showing the Love Sweet kisses! The duo made time for each other on their Bali family vacation in this cute Instagram shot.

Instagram Glow Queen At the BECCA x Chrissy Malibu beach party in July, the millionaire mama took a moment from promoting her summer collection to share some love with her supportive husband. "My glow queen," wrote the music star in a cute Insta post with his hardworking wife.

Instagram Beach Believers The supermodel looked stunning in a beach photo with her two cuties from July 2. Joking about her thought process when posting to Instagram, Teigen captioned the pic, "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

Article continues below

Instagram Park Playdate "Park shenanigans with Lu," wrote the 39-year-old singer during a day out with his 2-year-old sweetheart.

Instagram Mommy Duty The millionaire pop star took a moment to appreciate his wife and mom-of-two in a Father's Day Insta post gushing, "I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."

Instagram Rosé Ready Relaxing with a glass of rosé in one hand and his two-month-old son in the other, Legend took to Instagram to show how he was spending a "wild Saturday celebrating #nationalroséday."

Article continues below

BACKGRID Dinner Date A month after giving birth to her son Miles, the radiant model and her pop star husband were spotted looking stylish as they left a pizza and pasta dinner date at John & Vinny's in Los Angeles, Calif.

Instagram Daddy's Day On Father's Day, Teigen posted a heartwarming Instagram tribute to her man writing, "What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb Pretty in Pink Rosé all day! The famous family rolled up in pink for the launch of Legend's new rosé wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Two in Blue On June 11, the celebrity couple stunned in blue as they attended the 4th annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Smiling Sweethearts In April, the glowing sweethearts hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Teigen's baby bump on full display in a gorgeous white wrap dress.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Mini Me At Disneyland Hong Kong, the pregnant model snapped a pic with her daughter, Luna Stephens, as they enjoyed classic Disney rides like It's a Small World. Teigen posted the close-up to Instagram with the caption, "my belle."

Article continues below

Instagram Fearless Four Two power couples! The singer and supermodel coupled up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for a photo shoot at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash.

Instagram Desert Dream The lovable family spent last Christmas in an undisclosed desert location and took to Instagram to document the festivities. Legend posted a picturesque pic of his daughter running off into the distance, writing, "A no filter Christmas."

Instagram Slip and Slide During a play date, the cookbook author captured an adorable moment with her daughter as they slid down a slide together. She posted the pic on Instagram, joking, "weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now."

Article continues below

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images Baseball Babes What a pitch! In June 2017, one-year-old daughter Luna threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash.

INFphoto.com Picture Pefect The duo showed off some major PDA during a beach photo shoot.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Lively Lovers Happiness looks good on them! The charming duo works their magic while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Article continues below

Instagram Delighted Darlings The bikini-clad supermodel plants a wet one on her beau's beaming face.

Getty Images for Nintendo Nintendo Night It's-a-me, Mario! The fun-loving couple goes in full costume to celebrateTeigen's 28th birthday.

Bauer-Griffin Hot to Trot Legs for days! The twosome took their smiling pup for a walk by the pier.

Article continues below

Courtesy of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Ferociously Fab Va va voom! The model pulled out all the stops on Memorial Day weekend for her hubby's sold out performance.

Dapper Duo The sweethearts look radiant while taking a photo shoot outside of their apartment.

Instagram Playful Partners The musician looks ever so happy while holding his main squeeze.

Article continues below

Instagram Famous Friends After Yeezy performed at DirecTV's pre-Super Bowl, the A-listers stopped for a quick bite at the Waffle House.

Instagram Doggy Dearest Awe! The Teigen's pup looks like he's ready for a kiss in this happy family photo.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Glitz & Glamour The power couple shows off their sophisticated style on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Instagram Funny Faces Look at her go! The lovebirds revealed their quirky side when taking a silly selfie with Kim Kardashian.

Anders Overgaard/GQ Sweet Side The stunning couple got romantic in GQ for a steamy photo spread.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Flawless Fashion The singer and his supermodel wifey are the epitome of glamour while attending the 2015 Oscars. PHOTOS: Celeb couples in love!