Lorde is taking some issue with Kanye West and Kid Cudi's most recent concert at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. The duo performed under the name Kids See Ghosts, which is also the name of the album they released together in June.

On Thursday, the "Royals" singer posted a few photos on Instagram comparing her 2017 tour set—including her headlining stint at Coachella—alongside pictures from Camp Flog Gnaw. In both instances, a transparent and enclosed stage-like area is suspended above the ground. Kanye and Kid Cudi were both in the box, whereas Lorde stood in front of it in her photos. Other dancers and performers were in the hanging stage during her concert.

Lorde, however, did not call out Kids See Ghosts by name on her Instagram story, but a picture can be worth a thousand words. In one part of her story, she wrote, "I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they try it on themselves."

She added, "But don't steal—not from women or from anyone else—in 2018 or ever."