Inside the Endlessly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Watch : Inside Brittany Murphy's Problematic Marriage

Was it drugs? Toxic mold? Household poisons? Foul play?

All were fodder for speculation in the days, months and, eventually, years following Brittany Murphy's sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32. Investigation Discovery revisited the tragedy in May 2020, and HBO Max dove in with the two-part What Happened, Brittany Murphy? last year.

What happened, indeed.

Her weight loss in the '00s alone commanded a career's worth of headlines, but she always insisted that any change in her appearance wasn't due to whatever the gossip of the day accused her of doing. She had also never been arrested, hadn't been in rehab and wasn't actually that much of a partier. But she was still a tabloid favorite, dating Ashton Kutcher, getting engaged twice and then tying the knot with a guy who seemingly came out of nowhere.

Basically, she was guilty of being a young woman in Hollywood during the aughts.

But no matter what issues she did or didn't have, that didn't make it any less awful when, on Dec. 20, 2009, her life just...ended.