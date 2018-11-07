Ariana Grande Keeps on "Breathin" in Dreamy New Music Video

After saying "thank u, next," Ariana Grande wants us to just keep breathin.

The 25-year-old singer dropped her latest visual off of her Sweetener album on Wednesday, the dreamy music video for her song "Breathin," directed by Hannah Lux Davis. "thank u for this beautiful visual @hannahluxdavis," Grande tweeted Wednesday. "i love u always." The video opens with Grande at a bar as she sings, "Some days, things just take, way too much of my energy/I look up and the whole room's spinning." As she makes her way out of the bar, Grande gets lost in a crowd of people as time passes her by. We later see her swinging in the clouds in the stunning visual.

Grande teased the video's release over the weekend, telling her fans on social media that the visual would be dropping this week. This new video comes just days after the release of her latest hit song, "Thank U, Next." Grande dropped the song on Saturday evening, shortly before her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson took the stage on Saturday Night Live to address their breakup. Davidson is mentioned in the track, along with Grande's exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.