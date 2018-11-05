How Demi Lovato Is Staying Committed to Her Health Outside of Rehab

Nearly four months since her hospitalization, Demi Lovato may be back out and about, but her recovery is ongoing.

The songstress was photographed in Los Angeles this weekend outside of Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in a car with designer Henri Alexander Levy. The Saturday snaps come after a September sighting of the star near her rehab facility. On Sunday night, she was spotted again with Levy getting iced coffee at a Coffee Bean before heading to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a source told E! News. "Demi was all smiles and happy," the source described.

Amid all of these fresh sightings of the 26-year-old Grammy nominee, her fans may be wondering what is next for the recovering star. As a source told E! News, she may be out of rehab, but her treatment is still in progress.

"She got out of rehab last week, but her treatment is ongoing. She will be having therapy sessions and attend meetings," a source said. "It's going to be a lifelong commitment and her treatment will not end because she is out of rehab."