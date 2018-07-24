Demi Lovato Is ''Awake and With Her Family'' After Overdose, Rep Says

Weeks ago, Lovato revealed she had broken her sobriety with a song called "Sober." An insider told E! News that she went public with her relapse to "inspire fans" and "help keep her on track," but continued to use heavily and isolate herself from those closest to her.

"Demi has been suffering her addiction disease for months now and has been spiraling," admitted one insider, adding that while on her worldwide Tell Me You Love Me tour, she did her best to stay busy, "but she has definitely been having her ups and downs."

"She has had really good days where she is perfectly OK and on track and really bad days where her team and friends have been very concerned," explained the source. "She has distanced herself from many important people in her life and even let go of a few people on her team. Everyone has been urging her to get help with her life coach, and to seek treatment again, but Demi thought she could handle it on her own. Demi recently has wanted to be more social and out in about, and has been privately partying more with friends."