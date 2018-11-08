They call her the Queen for a reason!

On Monday, E! announced that Nicki Minaj will open the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which airs this month, and we couldn't be more excited.

We're anxiously waiting for Nov. 11 to hit, because we're just dying to see which banger Minaj will perform. After all, she's had so many hits in 2018, so there are a ton of choices.

The rapper released her fourth studio album, Queen, in August and we've been listening to it on repeat ever since, so yes, you could say we are super fans.

Minaj's hard work this year didn't only extend to her own album however, the artist also created a ton of killer collaboration tracks as well.

The songstress featured a bunch of A-listers on her own LP, but also lent some jaw-dropping verses and brilliant lyricism to other amazing artists' songs, too.