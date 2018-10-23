Sarah Silverman is apologizing to a woman who accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this week, the comedian was trying to support her new Hulu show I Love You, America when she was asked about her close friend. Sarah's comments and perspective would later create a few pop culture headlines.

"I've known Louis forever, I'm not making excuses for him, so please don't take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I'd go, ‘F--k yeah I want to see that!'" she recalled in an interview with SiriusXM's Howard Stern. "It's not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F--king no, gross,' and we got pizza."

Ultimately, one of Louis' accusers who came forward in a New York Times exposé read some of Sarah's quotes and decided to speak out.

"To be real clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me," Rebecca Corry wrote on Twitter. "He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He's a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."