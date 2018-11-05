The cast of This Is Us is so good at tugging on our heartstrings on the small screen and it turns out the actors can also give us all the feels in real life, too!

This year, the tear-jerking drama is a finalist in two categories at the E! People's Choice Awards and it's well deserved to say the least.

The sentimental series is up for Show of 2018 as well as Drama Show of 2018. No surprise there!

In television's top category, This Is Us is up against hits like Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, 13 Reasons Why, and surprise write-in finalist Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

When it comes down to just the drama shows, the popular program is duking it out against Grey's and 13 Reasons once again, but is also taking on The Handmaid's Tale and Riverdale.

With the stakes so high and the competition so fierce, you'd think the cast would be a little nervous, right?

Well, think again!