We knew Jack Pearson was noble to almost a fault, but choosing to join the Vietnam war? This guy is something else.

Tonight's This Is Us started with Jack on his way to find his brother in Vietnam, and then went backwards to show how he got there. We learned that Jack had been excused from the draft due to an irregular heartbeat, but his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) was not so lucky. We watched as Nicky heard his birthday called in real draft footage, and we then saw the family get a letter about how he had gotten himself into trouble, and knew he wouldn't make it home.

We also saw how Jack had spent most of his early life protecting his little brother, particularly from their abusive father. He had tried to protect Nicky from the war as well, offering to drive him to Canada, but Nicky felt he had to go. So when he was in trouble, Jack went and asked to join the war, quickly being promoted until he had his own squad, and after a firefight lost one of his men his leg, the whole squad got assigned to guard detail in a small, picturesque fishing village. Jack then got a lift to a nearby town where his brother was stationed, which is where we began and ended the episode, with our first glimpse of who Nicky had become after months in Vietnam.