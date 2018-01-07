by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:36 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists are here!
On Monday, E! announced its full list of finalists for the upcoming award show and later that evening E! News caught up with Mandy Moore , who is a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018, at the DuJour magazine party and she couldn't help but gush over the news.
"I heard!" Moore told E! News at the DuJour event celebrating her latest cover for the mag in Manhattan.
Even though This Is Us has been a fan-favorite series from the moment it debuted in 2016, it doesn't mean that Moore doesn't still get thrown off by all of the love from the show's viewers.
That being said, the A Walk to Remember star has a few things to say about This Is Us being named a finalist in three different categories this year and it's pretty funny...and totally sweet.
"You better vote for me or else!" she joked. "No, I mean I'm flabbergasted."
In addition to Moore's solo finalist nod, the NBC drama series she stars on is up for both Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018, which are big categories at the PCAs.
Despite the continued love and support by critics with three Emmy wins (and too many nominees to count) and one Golden Globes trophy for the show thus far, the matriarch of the Pearson clan AKA Moore knows that this award show is a little bit more special.
"It means more than anything else because it's obviously coming from the people," the 34-year-old actress explained.
"I know that's the whole hook of the People's Choice Awards, but it's truly more impactful and meaningful I think when people at home that are actually watching and enjoying your work are able to participate in the voting process," she added.
Season three of This Is Us begins Tuesday, Sept. 25 (tonight) at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
