Just because Meghan Markle is a Duchess, it doesn't mean she's immortal.

Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry began their 16-day travels across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand for their first royal tour as a married couple. One day after arriving in Sydney, Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child. Their schedule has been jam-packed with events, including but not limited to meeting the Governor-General of Australia, visiting Sydney's Taronga Zoo, kicking off the Invictus Games, reuniting with friends both old and new and much more.

On Friday, Meghan cradled her baby bump and discussed her pregnancy symptoms while at Bondi Beach in Sydney. The Duchess chatted with a woman named Charlotte Waverley and told her "that pregnancy was like having jet lag."

Waverley repeated to reporters, "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."