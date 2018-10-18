REX/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 8:39 AM
REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle received a very special gift on the third day of her royal tour with husband Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Albert Park primary school in Melbourne on Wednesday, where they met 6-year-old Annie. After seeing Annie holding flowers and a toy tiara in her hands, Prince Harry asked the little girl if the gifts were for his wife. Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, then walked over and greeted Annie, who presented her with the flowers and the tiara.
"Oh my goodness! Thank you!" Meghan exclaimed when she saw the gifts. "These are amazing."
Meghan then asked the girl if she wanted to keep the tiara, but Annie told her no, indicating it was for the Duchess. The last time we saw Meghan with a tiara, which are usually reserved for very special occasions, was on her wedding day when she wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Harry and Meghan arrived in Australia on Sunday, just hours before it was announced that the couple is expecting their first child together.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement on Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
The royal couple attended a welcome reception at Admiralty House following their first day in Sydney, where Harry mentioned their exciting baby news in a speech.
"Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life," the father-to-be said. "And we also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, so thank you very very much."
While meeting with Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove at Admiralty House, Meghan and Harry received their first baby gift, a stuffed animal kangaroo with a baby joey in its pouch. "It's our first baby gift!" Meghan exclaimed.
On Wednesday, the couple also took a tram ride, where they were asked if they'd picked out a baby name yet. "We've been given a long list of names from everyone," the kids on the tram said Meghan replied. "We're going to sit down and have a look at them."
"She said that she hadn't thought of one as it was still quite early," Ella Burns, 12, added.
You can check out the top predictions for the couple's royal baby name HERE!
