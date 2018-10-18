Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 6:32 AM
Get the tissues ready!
Prince Harry shared a sweet moment with a royal admirer on Thursday. While walking by the Royal Botanic Gardens on the third day of his Australian royal tour, the Duke of Sussex spotted a sign that reportedly read, "Been Here Since 4 am! Loved U Since I Was 8!!!"
According to ABC News, the sign belonged to a woman named India Brown. Harry stopped by to give her a hug, leading her to cry tears of happiness. Realizing the embrace was breaking royal protocol, Harry reportedly make a light joke about the situation.
"Oh, you're going to get me in trouble," he said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.
Watch ABC News' video to see the heartwarming moment.
Meghan Markle joined her husband for the tour. The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in two outfits. First, she wore a blue "folded sail" dress by Dion Lee, which she accessorized with a Martin Grant trench coat and heels. The royal, who recently revealed she's about 12 weeks pregnant, later changed into a black Club Monaco dress and ditched the heels for Black Rothy's flats.
The duo certainly had a full day. In addition to greeting fans at the Royal Botanic Gardens, they attended a reception hosted by the Governor of Victoria. They also took in a sporting demonstration with the ambassadors of the This Girl Can Campaign and enjoyed a cooking session at contemporary dining restaurant Charcoal Lane. Furthermore, they visited local schoolchildren at Albert Park Primary and hopped on the tram for a beach clean.
In addition to traveling throughout Australia, the couple will visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The trip marks their first tour as a married couple.
