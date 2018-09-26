Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama Is Far From Over: Here's the Latest on Their Feud

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 12:39 PM

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Time heals everything, but pop culture fans are still waiting for this feud to simmer down.

Less than three weeks after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight during New York Fashion Week, all signs point to two rappers not forgetting about the drama.

In fact, the bad blood between the two appears to still be brewing. This time, however, it's a little less obvious than a full-blown argument near a red carpet.

As Nicki hits fashion events in Milan and Dubai, Cardi B is keeping her distance by visiting Milan and Paris. And in between fashion shows, the "I Like It" rapper received news that her track with Maroon 5 hit No. 1 making her the first female rapper to score three No. 1 singles.  In other words, the New York Fashion Week fight didn't slow Cardi B's success.

"Why can't they just stop making rumors, trying to make me look like I'm over and everything," she shared in an Instagram Live. "When my time is over, y'all see when my time is over….God is saying it's not my time. Just relax and enjoy the show."

Nicki, however, has been teasing a big episode of her Queen radio show since Tuesday night. And yes, she couldn't help but humble brag about the success of recent episodes.

"Chile people crack me up. (I forgot to say this after I saw more lies the other day). #QueenRadio has broken Apple's records on EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. Every. Single. Episode," she wrote to her Twitter followers. "So thankful to you guys for tuning in. I have so much fun. The next episode will be VITAL. trust."

If the past is any indication, Nicki isn't one to hold back. She chose her radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 to break her silence on the New York Fashion Week fight. Spoiler alert: She kept it very real.

"The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through," she explained. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."

As for today's trending topic on Twitter titled #NickiStoppedMyBag, it partly relates to Cardi B's initial response to the Fashion Week fight where she explained the anger towards Nicki.

"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f—k up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote in part. "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they pussy! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"

Based on Nicki's numerous likes and RT's of Twitter posts with the hashtag #NickiStoppedMyBag, she doesn't appear to be bothered.

Safe to say this feud isn't over by any means.

 

