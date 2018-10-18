Why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Will Always Share a Deep Connection

"When you love someone that much, even if something comes between you, it's a love that never really dies."

Three years have passed since Justin Bieber first proclaimed to Billboard that he and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez remained intrinsically, perhaps permanently, linked, and yet his words still ring relevant. It doesn't matter that he's now a married man, pledging his fidelity to Hailey Baldwin—a woman who's also been woven into the fabric of his formative years—in a New York City courthouse last month.

Nor is it significant that Gomez told all of her pals that her most recent breakup with Bieber this March, just months before he took up with Baldwin again, was the last. The teenage sweethearts remain firmly connected in the minds of the fans who always assumed they'd find their way back to one another. And a little bit in their own hearts as well.

That's not to say the reason Gomez recently entered a treatment facility was because she was crushed to watch her ex move on so publicly and so definitively. Nor can the "Wolves" singer be pointed to as the source of Bieber's recent tears as he and Baldwin left their pastor's house last week. But we also can't say they weren't not a factor.