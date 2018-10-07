Charles Melton Kisses Camila Mendes in New Photo Amid Romance Rumors

Things are heating up in Riverdale.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have been sparking romance rumors as of late, and Mendes may or may not have just confirmed what all Veronica Lodge fans have been hoping for. On Sunday, Mendes posted an Instagram photo of the two of them locked in an embrace as he kisses her over her eye. She captioned the photo "Mine."

Over Labor Day weekend, the Riverdale co-stars took a brief getaway with some of their fellow actors, including Cole Sprouse. In that photo on a boat, Melton and Mendes sat on the same towel with his arm underneath her back. The two of them were also spotted at the movies in Vancouver and were kind enough to take a photo with a fan. An eyewitness told E! News that the co-stars got cozy in the theater. "Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder. As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!" the insider shared.

Plus, there was the sexy pizza party of 2017, which they both attended.