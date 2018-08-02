Warner Bros./Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 11:04 AM
Warner Bros./Getty Images
That Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, remake, continuation...might not be happening any time soon. Speaking at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour, Gary Newman, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, said the project is still very early in development.
"There actually is no script to see," Newman said when asked if he's read the project. "We've sat down with the creators and have had conversations with them about it. It's a very exciting prospect. It's still fairly early, we haven't pitched it to any possible licensees yet. All that is still to come."
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Monica Owusu-Breen is the lead on the project, which was reported to be an inclusive reboot, with series creator Joss Whedon also involved.
"We're thrilled that Joss has engaged," Newman said. "Monica Breen, who Joss worked with on one of his other series, is the person who would be day-to-day on the show, she's got a great take on the show, which if I told you I'd have to slit your throat, probably. It's not on an incredibly fast track, but we're hopeful that this one will come to pass."
When the news of the project was came out, it was that the series would be a reboot of Buffy, and fans spoke out. The series, which aired for seven seasons across the now-defunct The WB and UPN, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and still has a loyal following.
Following the online uproar, Owusu-Breen posted a note on Twitter.
"For some genre writers it's Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars," she wrote. "Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.
"There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel…They can't be replaced. Joss Whedon's brilliant and beautiful series can't be replicated. I wouldn't try to.
"But here we are, twenty years later…And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that's all I can say," she concluded.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?